Joy Villa Promotes Pro-Life on the Grammys NYC Red Carpet

01-28-2018
Joy Villa at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. Photo Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Joy Villa made her own pro-life statement in a big, bold way at the 60th Grammy Awards in New York City Sunday night. 

The singer wore a white wedding dress on which she hand-painted an image of a fetus surrounded by a rainbow.  She completed the ensemble with a purse also hand-painted with the words "Choose Life."

"I'm a pro-life woman. This year I chose to make a statement on the red carpet like I always do," she told Fox News. "I'm all about life."

Villa made news at last year's awards by showing up in a "Make America Great Again Dress."  She said she was inspired to paint this year's dress because she gave up a baby for adoption when she was 21.  Villa said she supports adoption over abortion.

The 26-year-old singer said she was among the few of conservative celebrities in Hollywood, but that doesn't stop her from expressing her point of view.

"There is a lot of hypocrisy we see from celebrities," she exclaimed.

Submitted by escamp on

