'Kind Is the New Classy': Candace Cameron Bure's New Book on Staying True to God in Clashing Culture

Candace Cameron Bure is best known for her TV-role as DJ Tanner in "Full House" and being one of the former co-hosts of ABC's "The View." But many people may not know that the mother of three is also a producer, jewelry designer, and New York Times best-selling author.

The Christian actress took to Instagram to share the cover and title of her new book, "Kind is the New Classy: The Power of Living Graciously," which comes out at the end of April.

In the book, Bure teaches women how to stand up for their Christian values in a culture that is at odds with a Biblical lifestyle.

"How can you stay true to who God has uniquely created you to be in the face of the script you've been given," the book's description asks. "What's more, how can you stand your ground with grace?"

Kindness is a primary focus in Bure's new book.

"Kindness always wins," the "Fuller House" actress told Matthew Faraci, the host of the Dove Channel's original series "Frankly Faraci," back in December.

"No matter what, kindness wins. It doesn't mean backing down; there's a difference. I can stand my ground and keep the love and be kind," she added.

Bure announced that you can pre-order "Kind is the New Classy" today.