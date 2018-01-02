Rose Bowl Winner Gives God All The Glory

It was an incredible football game. Double overtime. And what a score: 54-48.

The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs won the first overtime Rose Bowl ever in a wild victory that eliminated the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners and their star player, Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.

Now the Bulldogs are heading to the national championship next week in Atlanta led by their star quarterback Jake Fromm, who gave God the glory for Monday night's win.

Praise God to be Rose Bowl Champions!!!!! #SmellTheRoses #DawgsOnTop #KeepChoppin

Fromm who has been bold about his Christian faith throughout the season has often tweeted scriptures pointing to his real source of his success on the field.

PRAISE GOD for this win!!!! Thankful to be apart of a team to bring THE UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA a SEC CHAMPIONSHIP!!! #KeepChopping #SECCHAMPS — JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) December 3, 2017

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go." Joshua 1:9

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9 — JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) December 1, 2017

For I know the plans I have for you," declares the LORD, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

11 For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. — JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) November 12, 2017

Players, like Fromm, with a strong Christian witness, are what campus ministries like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes encourage and try to nurture.

FCA ministers say they understand the pressures that surround college players and they believe that a strong walk with Christ is the way to a successful life.

Athletes often have the spotlight as well as temptations, because of their popularity.

Campus ministries like the FCA offer strategic discipleship for the specific needs of athletes.

In 2017 alone, the FCA claims nearly 9,500 coaches made a commitment to Christ and another 10,000 athletes rededicated their lives to Jesus.

