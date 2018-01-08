Tebow's 'Giving Gala' Gives Disabled Kids a 'Night to Shine'

The Tim Tebow Foundation has one goal: "to bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need."

On Friday, January 5, Tebow kicked off 2018 by hosting a 'Giving Gala.' The private black-tie event aims to raise money for the foundation's "Night to Shine."

The annual "Night to Shine" gives people over the age of 14 with special needs an opportunity to have an "unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God's love."

Tebow recently posted to Instagram thanking social club Guestlist Atlanta for hosting the fundraising event.

Commenters took to the post expressing their respect and admiration for Tebow, writing, "So great to see a God fearing man live through him. Don't ever stop your ways."

Others agreeing, "What you do for people is so amazing! God bless you Tim!"

One person even expressed their excitement for the upcoming prom writing, "Thank you Tim and everyone that has donated time or money for these events. My son will be attending his first Tim Tebow Night to Shine next month!"

Next month, on Februray 9th, more than 500 churches from around the world will come together to create their very own prom night.

According to the Tim Tebow Foundation, approximately 90,000 guests attend "Night to Shine" in more than 8 countries with the help of 175,000 volunteers.

Click here to see what churches near you are participating.