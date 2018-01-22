TobyMac Set to Run Marathon to Bring Racial Healing to the Nation

TobyMac is getting ready to run a marathon to fight racial injustice, classism, and spiritual poverty in America.

The singer will join a racing team called "Run For Hope" to participate in the St. Jude Rock 'N' Roll Nashville Marathon. The event will take place April 27-28th.

"Run For Hope is a group of New Hope Academy supporters running in the St. Jude Rock 'N' Roll Nashville Marathon, half marathon or 5K. We train, party and support each other as we raise funds to support the missional objectives of New Hope Academy in Franklin, Tennessee," the running group said in a statement on its website. "Partnered with music superstar, TobyMac, we run to help end racial division, class segregation, and spiritual poverty. Together our efforts support a brighter future in which we can ignite our community with hope and lasting transformation."

New Hope Academy is a Christian school that specifically serves the "least of these" in America.

"We exist to serve low-income families by establishing a solid Biblical worldview, instilling vision, confirming hope, and preparing each young person for a life of service," the school's website reads. "Here, elementary school children and families of all races, economic brackets, and cultures learn, love, and work together in an environment that extends acceptance, hope, and an exceptional faith-based education to every child."

TobyMac promoted the race on his twitter page with the message, "C'mon y'all! Gonna be a blast!"

This isn't the first time TobyMac has publicly made a stand against inequality and division in America.

Last year he released a video for his song "Love Broke Thru" meant to show how God's love can bring the nation together.

"When we started working on the concept for this video we were reminded daily about how divided our nation is," TobyMac told Billboard. "We didn't want to make just another pretty music video."

"The song was written about how God broke through in my life and we thought the video could be a symbolic picture of how we need God to break through and heal our divided nation. There are a lot of voices out there saying which way we should go... and a lot of dialogue needs to happen but at the end of the day, we need love to break through if we are going to come together," he said.