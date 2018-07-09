Justin Bieber Engaged to Hailey Baldwin - Who Is She?

Fresh reports today that Justin Bieber has gotten engaged to American model Hailey Baldwin.

TMZ first reported the news that Justin popped the big question while the couple was in the Bahamas, and multiple media outlets have confirmed the report.

Bieber's dad Jeremy took to Instagram to post his congratulations to Justin, saying, "@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!"

Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette simply posted a celebration of "Love Love Love Love Love Love Love."

Love Love Love Love Love Love Love. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) July 7, 2018

Just who is Haily Baldwin? She's a bit of a star in the modeling world, and she's been a TV host for music awards shows.

Hailey was raised as an evangelical Christian, and her father Stephen Baldwin is an actor who is very outspoken about his born-again faith.

She's not ashamed of her faith either, retweeting this awesome prayer video a week ago.

Watch an entire hospital staff BOLDLY PRAY for its patients pic.twitter.com/XFxfwBLSjV — GV (@GospelVerity) July 3, 2018

Here's a flashback photo of a much younger Hailey with her dad, posted by the 21-year-old on Father's Day.

Happy Fathers Day A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jun 17, 2018 at 1:26pm PDT

Meanwhile, Justin appears to be as intent as ever about following his deepening faith in Christ. His main Instagram photo shows him and his mentor, Pastor Judah Smith.

And his Instagram bio currently includes just one thing - a link to a powerful Hillsong worship song called "I Surrender." Here's that video: