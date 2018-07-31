Netflix Says Its Working on a 'Robust Slate' Of Faith-based, Family Films

Netflix says it working on increasing the number of faith-based and family-friendly shows on its platform.

"It's a very important audience to us," Vice President of Original Series Cindy Holland told reporters at the 2018 Television Critics Associations' Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., this weekend.

She said the company is "really building out a robust slate" of traditional family-friendly content, according to a report from Fox News.

"It represents a significant percentage of the population not only here in the U.S., but around the world," Holland said adding that she "grew up in a place that was very much steeped in those traditions."

While Holland didn't specify how many new shows and movies, Variety reports that Chief Financial Officer David Well said Netflix wants to add about 700 original shows to its portfolio in 2018.

The announcement comes at a time when the streaming service is under fire for adding five LGBT characters to its adaptation of the 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables.

A contributing writer for Movieguide, The Family Guide to Movies and Entertainment, spoke out against the creator's decision to change the original story.

"The creators of the series have carefully manipulated the classic story with an agenda that fits their worldview," wrote Tess Farrand. "Moreover, focusing attention on the sexuality subplot of the series detracts from the moral redemptive nature of the story,"

However, series creator Moira Walley-Beckett said she was "proud to be a part of something that can offer this to people, and I hope to all the kids, too, who are struggling with their gender (and sexual) identity, who may not have the empathy or understanding around them that they need."

Netflix has also faced controversy over a new LGBT-themed superhero show and 13 Reasons Why's depiction of suicide on screen.