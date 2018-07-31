WATCH: Actor Russell Crowe Sings Classic Christian Hymn

Russel Crowe is famously known for his roles in “Gladiator,” “A Beautiful Mind” and the 2012 musical “Les Misérables,” but not so much for his faith.

Yet this past Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to post a video of himself singing a Christian hymn as he got ready for the day.

“In the sweet by and by, we shall meet on that beautiful shore,” he sang, as he combed his bushy beard, a new look for the actor.

Crowe was singing a line from the Christian “Sweet By and By” that dates all the way back to 1868. The famous hymn was extremely popular during the 19th century but has stayed popular to this day.

Famous singers Elvis Presley, Louis Armstrong, Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn and Kenny Rogers, have also done renditions of the hymn over the years. Crowe now joining the list of singers.

In the video titled “the actor prepares,” the 54-year-old demonstrated just that – how he gets ready for the day, by combing his hair and praising Jesus.

Crowe has never really been vocal about his faith. In 2014, he stared as “Noah” in Darren Aronofsky’s, which actually received a good amount of pushback from Christians.In 2015, Crowe talked to People Magazine about his exploration of Scientology 17 years ago after becoming friendly with Tom Cruise. The actor said that he stopped because it simply was not for him. A few years earlier in an interview with Men’s Journal Crowe expressed his plans to be baptized alongside his son Tennyson.

He had built a Byzantine chapel on his ranch in Australia, where his other son Charlie, had been baptized in.

“It is consecrated and everything,” Crowe said about the chapel.

“I do believe there are more important things than what is in the mind of a man,” he went on to say of his beliefs. “There is something much bigger that drives us all. I’m willing to take that leap of faith.”

