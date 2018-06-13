Country Music Star Asks Prayers for Sick Wife, Says He's 'Still Believing that God is Faithful'

Country music artist Coffey Anderson is asking people to pray for his wife, who is undergoing painful medical procedures to remove a mass in her colon.

"We are waiting on results from some tests, she has been through more needle poking, blood taking, and worse things than I've ever heard of someone having," Anderson explained in an Instagram post.

Coffey Anderson is a YouTube personality and competed on Nashville Star. His wife Criscilla is an entrepreneur and dancer.

While doctors do not believe the mass is cancerous, they will work to surgically remove it Wednesday evening.

Through it all, Anderson is putting his hope in God.

"It's going on 4 days with no food, only liquids (that she can keep down), and I just sit here feeling helpless at times but still believing that God is faithful," he said.

A few days ago Criscilla posted about her struggles, saying Coeffy has "been my rock."

She also went on Instagram Wednesday to thank fans for praying for her before her surgery.

"I just wanted to say thank you so much for all the love and the prayers," she said in an Instagram story video.