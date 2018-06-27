'I Can Only Imagine' Stuns Again, Soaring to No. 1 DVD in America

The hit-film "I Can Only Imagine" is continuing to break records becoming the number one selling DVD in America since its June 5th release.

The faith-based film brought in a whopping $83 million total when it hit theatres in March.

The movie follows the true story of Bart Millard, lead singer of the Christian band MercyMe, and his relationship with his father and their walk with God. The uplifting story shows viewers what led Miller to write the iconic song, "I Can Only Imagine."

The DVD combo package includes over three hours of extras including seven deleted scenes, seven in-depth featurettes, and an audio commentary.