Box Office Hit 'I Can Only Imagine' Comes to DVD as MercyMe Gets 'Artist of the Year'

The surprise box office hit, "I Can Only Imagine" debuts on digital HD Tuesday on iTunes and Google Play. This means you can buy a digital copy of the film on either of these platforms starting June 5.

The faith-based movie tells the story of Bart Millard, the lead singer of Christian rock band MercyMe, and what led him to write the bestselling Christian single of all time: "I Can Only Imagine."

The film earned nearly double its expected outcome raking in $17.1 million in its opening weekend across in March and it is still having an impact.

Millard and MercyMe took home a K-Love Fan award in the category of Film impact for the movie. The group also received Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for "Even If", Group or Duo of the Year.

Click play to watch Bart Millard's acceptance speech for "Even If."

"I can't believe that God would ever use us to hopefully write songs that outlast longer than we do," Millard said during his acceptance speech for "Even If."

"I Can Only Imagine" will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on June 12. It is available for pre-order at icanonlyimagine.com/buy.

