'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Adds Pizza Restaurateur to List of Accomplishments

'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd are about to add to their food empire without having to leave home.

The couple is set to open their first pizza restaurant in their adopted hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. They live on a working ranch outside of town. Ranch life and cooking are what Drummond began to write about in May of 2006.

Her blog, The Pioneer Woman, which documents Drummond's daily life as a ranch wife and mother, was named Weblog of the Year 2009, 2010 and 2011 at the Annual Weblog Awards (The Bloggies), according to Wikipedia.

Drummond, a native of nearby Bartlesville, began her popular television series on The Food Network in 2011.

She recently shared an Instagram post where she announced the new name of their restaurant.

"P-Town Pizza. I think we're gonna open next week if we can push ourselves over the finish line," Drummond wrote. "In other news, this might not have been the best time to take a break from carbs."

People Magazine reports Drummond's first store, Pioneer Woman Mercantile, opened in downtown Pawhuska last fall and has brought in a lot of tourists and business to the small town.

"I've always loved our small town and it just thrills me that the Mercantile is giving people a chance to see what it's all about," Drummond told People. "And Pawhuska doesn't exactly have a huge inventory of hotel rooms, so that's how the Boarding House came to be."

In April, Drummond opened an eight-room hotel called The Boarding House, which is located just down the street from her mercantile store.

"It really is a citywide effort to make things better," Drummond told People of the town's explosive recent growth. "It was kind of a ghost town, and all of a sudden it just went 'pop!' and these new stores opened up." Today, Drummond and her husband employ over 250 people at the Mercantile and Boarding House alone.

According to NBC's Today, Drummond will return to her roots this summer with the opening of her first reservations-only restaurant, the P.W. Steakhouse and Saloon. It is entirely fitting. About a year after launching her blog, which got her started, she posted her first recipe along with a guide on "How to Cook a Steak."