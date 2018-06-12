Displaying 30+ Stories
'Super Drags': Netflix Set to Release Drag Queen Super Hero Cartoon

06-12-2018
Kayla Root
Super Drags
Photo Credit: Netflix via Youtube

Netflix will be debuting an LGBTQ-themed superhero show featuring cross-dressers titled "Super Drags" later this year.

The popular streaming platform shared a preview trailer of the new cartoon series on Twitter Thursday writing:

"They're here, they're queer, and they're going to save the world. Super Drags, a new animated series coming soon."

(Viewer Caution: Netflix promo video below contains suggestive images.)

The show will apparently follow the characters as they lead their double life working in a department store by day before transforming into "super drags" at night. The camera zooms in showing racy images of their chests and behinds during the trailer to show their "transformation."

The synopsis reads, "By night, they tighten up their corsets and transform into the baddest SUPER DRAGS in town, ready to combat shade and rescue the world's glitter from the evil villains."

The five-episode series was created by a Brazilian animation studio, Combo Studios, CosmoNerd reports.

The announcement is not-so-surprisingly drawing support from LGBTQ activists and sparking outrage from conservatives who threaten to cancel their Netflix subscription.

Internet users are taking to Twitter to express their feelings about the show.

Netflix has also come under fire for renewing another season of its controversial show about suicide called '13 Reasons Why' even as the national suicide rate spikes.

