'Super Drags': Netflix Set to Release Drag Queen Super Hero Cartoon

Netflix will be debuting an LGBTQ-themed superhero show featuring cross-dressers titled "Super Drags" later this year.

The popular streaming platform shared a preview trailer of the new cartoon series on Twitter Thursday writing:

"They're here, they're queer, and they're going to save the world. Super Drags, a new animated series coming soon."

(Viewer Caution: Netflix promo video below contains suggestive images.)

The show will apparently follow the characters as they lead their double life working in a department store by day before transforming into "super drags" at night. The camera zooms in showing racy images of their chests and behinds during the trailer to show their "transformation."

The synopsis reads, "By night, they tighten up their corsets and transform into the baddest SUPER DRAGS in town, ready to combat shade and rescue the world's glitter from the evil villains."

The five-episode series was created by a Brazilian animation studio, Combo Studios, CosmoNerd reports.

The announcement is not-so-surprisingly drawing support from LGBTQ activists and sparking outrage from conservatives who threaten to cancel their Netflix subscription.

Internet users are taking to Twitter to express their feelings about the show.

Netflix is just on a self inflicted spiral to the bottom — Joan Trummer (@JoanTrummer) June 9, 2018

When will you guys start adding actually good shows and movies again? — Edgypineapple (@EdgyPineapple) June 8, 2018

Sad to see how big name corporations are pushing this agenda of "progessiveness" when really its just promoting mental illness. Worried about my Country's future.. — Northwest Reiver ✞ (@northwestreiver) June 10, 2018

Indoctrination of the worst kind! Abuse of young minds! But, of course, that's the agenda! Those who lead young minds astray will find themselves answerable one day! Obamaism! Evil! — Ilona Bosher (@ilonabosher) June 12, 2018

I'm not into the gay stuff but I appreciate that Netflix puts things out there for everyone to watch. I don't get why people have negative things to say about something they don't want to watch. Just don't watch it. I won't be watching. I also won't be crying about it either. — Shane (@ShanePcrew) June 7, 2018

Netflix has also come under fire for renewing another season of its controversial show about suicide called '13 Reasons Why' even as the national suicide rate spikes.