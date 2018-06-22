The Extraordinary Faith Behind Brazil's World Cup Soccer Star

Brazil's World Cup fans celebrated a big victory Friday after Brazil beat Costa Rica 2-0 on the world stage in St. Petersburg.

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, helped lead his team to victory, scoring a goal late in the game.

For Neymar, his country's win was an answer to prayer.

He is an outspoken Christian and often uses his massive social media platform to preach the gospel.

In 2014, he posted on Instagram about his faith saying: "Life only makes sense when our highest ideal is to serve Christ."

The soccer player is also known to sometimes wear a headband with the words "100% Jesus" before millions of fans.

While Neymar is one of the highest paid soccer players in the entire world, Modern Ghana reported that he pays tithes and does a lot of charity work.

"Religion represents all for me. That's all for me. God has always helped me; he is the one who gave all I have. I thank him every day. I do not have much time to go to worship at the moment, but as soon as I can, I make a quick getaway to the Baptist church I attended since I was a child. Even I continue to give a tenth of all I earn," he said.

Neymar and his team will continue to fight to be crowned the best soccer team in the world. Meanwhile, he's posted repeatedly on social media asking God to protect and bless his team.