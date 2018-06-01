Why We Need the Reconciled Church More Than Coffee and Cussing

COMMENTARY

ATLANTA, GA – http://TruthPR.com – In an effort to address racism, Starbucks is expanding to accommodate the least of these.

Media funny woman Rosanne Barr is canned for exercising free speech and cussing during a frustrated racist rant.

What in the world is going on? Is there a genuine Reconciled Church with a voice of reason?

Right now racism is enjoying a macabre heyday. Human trafficking, abortion, poverty, social injustice, hatred, strife and a multitude of sins are breeding in the fodder.

"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." MLK

Meanwhile, God in Heaven is watching, listening and calling for the clarion awakening of a people who will rise above the skin color wars frequency and engage in genuine racial reconciliation from the Bible vantage point of humanity being the One Blood/One Race of Acts 17:26 – rather than succumbing to the virulent, rabid race war mindset that is persistently encroaching on humanity.

"We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools." MLK

The unwary are ingesting daily doses of lethal gossip and half-truths from the internet and social media while ignoring those teachable moments available through example of tweets gone wrong.

Please consider this post an action alert. Wake up. Take off the rose colored glasses. Stop being Color Blind. See the truth. Racism must go. We are created in living color.

Father's Day and Juneteenth are just around the corner. In celebration let's take pause and pray for genuine jubilee.

Juneteenth commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in the state of Texas on June 19, 1865, as well as the emancipation of African-American slaves throughout the Confederate South. In celebration of Juneteenth at Civil Rights for the Unborn we are continuing to cry out for justice and the sanctity of life for all Americans, born and unborn.

Towards that goal, we ask you to join the movement by signing on to an open letter to Congressional members encouraging them to support The Prison Reform and Redemption Act (H.R. 3356). Also, please support the anti-abortion provisions to the Title X act.

Get to your knees and prayer closets pronto. Pray for America. And if you haven't done so yet, please support our new film, Roe V. Wade the Movie.