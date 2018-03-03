Brooklyn Net's Jeremy Lin Launches 'Rehab for a Cause' Fundraiser for Girl's Empowerment

Professional basketball player Jeremy Lin who plays for the Brooklyn Nets of the National Basketball Association has announced he's once again partnering with the One Day's Wage organization by donating one game's wage to the group and also launching is own "Rehab for a Cause" Fundraising campaign.



Lin's goal is to raise $200,000 for the non-profit's Girl's Empowerment projects around the world.



Lin, who is a devout Christian, was injured back in October of last year during the Nets' season opener against the Indiana Pacers. He injured his right knee after he landed hard from a layup. Lin had a ruptured patella tendon in the right knee and so far has missed the entire 2017 - 2018 NBA season.



"It's been a challenging year to say the least. Last season I fought an injury and now I"m once again faced with an injury that has put me back in rehab," Lin wrote on the ODW website. "Despite these setbacks and obstacles, I'm learning to be grateful for everything, especially my amazing community who supports me every day. I truly believe that every peak and every valley has made me stronger and shaped who I am today."



Lin has decided to put his time in rehab to good use by helping empowerment programs for girls. After traveling to Thailand with ODW last summer and seeing the realities of human trafficking and the impact of education for girls first-hand, he says his commitment to his partnership with ODW has become even stronger.



"I'm taking my rehab one step at a time and working day by day so I can make a full recovery. While I focus on rehab, I've decided to also give this time a greater purpose," Lin wrote.



This season, Lin is again pledging to donate "One Game's Wages" while he's in rehab.



Last year, Lin and his fans were able to give more than $157,000 to the One Day's Wages organization.