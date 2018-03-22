'It Permeates Your Heart': Jim Caviezel Tells CBN Why He Loves This Message from 'Paul, Apostle of Christ'

It's a powerful message of hope. That's the theme of the new film, "Paul, Apostle of Christ" which tells one of the most important stories in history – the biblical account of how Paul overcame suffering and persecution as one of the foundational leaders in the early Christian church.

Jim Caviezel, whose most famous movie role was playing Jesus in "The Passion of the Christ," returns to the big screen as Luke, alongside actor James Faulkner who plays the Apostle Paul.

"The message of hope is throughout the film, it permeates, like the Bible, it permeates your heart and you feel loved when you walk out of the film," Caviezel told CBN News.

The film details the two men's struggle against a determined emperor and the frailties of the human spirit in order to live out the Gospel of Jesus Christ and spread their message to the world.

Caviezel says the message is still relevant today because Christians are still suffering around the world.

"I had some friends in the Special Forces who brought me pictures of crucifixions last year on Chaldeans and Syrians – Christians – Coptic Christians that are literally dying for their faith," he explained.

Meanwhile, Faulkner told CBN News that playing the role of Paul changed his life.

"If you're playing playing of man of extraordinary strength, a man that has endured the most obscene hardships. Who was stoned by his fellow man twice, and shipwrecked twice, and scourged, and flogged so much so that his spine is twisted from the torture that he's undergone, and to still love your fellow human being, and to still be able to forgive them... that of course changes you," Faulkner told CBN News.

"Paul, Apostle of Christ" hits theatres Friday, March 23.

