Liberty Univ. Offers 'Paul, Apostle of Christ' Simulcast to Churches, Study Groups

Actor Jim Caviezel and some of the nation's foremost biblical scholars and theologians appear in a roundtable discussion about the life and writings of the Apostle Paul. It will be available to churches and other groups through a nationwide simulcast leading up to the premiere of the new movie "Paul, Apostle of Christ."

The simulcast will be available on March 11, 18 and 25. Churches and study groups can register for the free event, which was recorded last month at Liberty University.

Simulcast viewers will get a sneak peek of the film, including Caviezel's comments on the 30-day shoot on the island of Malta. They will also watch a panel discussion on the birth of the Christian church, what life was like in ancient Rome for believers as well as Paul's conversion from the church's greatest persecutor to its greatest proponent.

Caviezel, who also serves as an executive producer of the film, portrays Luke, the physician, and evangelist, who risks his life when he ventures into the city of Rome to visit Paul, who is held captive in Emperor Nero's darkest, bleakest prison cell.

But Nero is determined to rid Rome of Christians and does not flinch from executing them in the grisliest ways possible. Before Paul's death sentence can be enacted, Luke resolves to write another book, one that details the beginnings of "The Way" and the birth of what will come to be known as the church.

Bound in chains, Paul's struggle is internal. He has survived so much—floggings, shipwreck, starvation, stoning, hunger and thirst, cold and exposure—yet as he waits for his appointment with death, he is haunted by the shadows of his past misdeeds. Alone in the dark, he wonders if he has been forgotten and if he has the strength to finish well.

The two men struggle against a determined emperor and the frailties of the human spirit in order to live out the Gospel of Jesus Christ and spread their message to the world.

The movie stars Caviezel, (THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST), James Faulkner (Downton Abbey), Olivier Martinez (S.W.A.T.), Joanne Whalley (A.D. The Bible Continues) and John Lynch (THE SECRET GARDEN).

The movie is produced by Affirm Films, a division of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

"Paul, Apostle of Christ," premieres in theaters nationwide on Friday, March 23.