Roma Downey, Mark Burnett Praise God After Son's Hospital Recovery

Hollywood producers Mark Burnett and Roma Downey are praising God for the recovery of their son who was hospitalized over the weekend.

The Christian actress took to Instagram to ask for prayers writing "someone I love is ill."



In 2014, their son, Cameron Burnett, underwent brain tumor surgery, but it is unclear what landed the 20-year-old in the hospital this weekend.

Downey posted an image stating "God is making a way" on Saturday.

"You all responded so fast and Mark and I are so appreciative of your kindness and prayer support. Please keep those prayers coming today so we can get him safely home from hospital and restored to perfect health. Thank you God for making a way. In Jesus name. Amen," she added to that message.

She posted again Monday after her stepson left the hospital.

"Thanking God for answered prayers for our family and to everyone who prayed. We are grateful," Downey wrote.

The couple told PEOPLE magazine that Cameron is now back home recovering.

"Our family is so thankful for all the prayers over the last few days," they told the magazine. "We are relieved to have Cameron back home with us and we are so incredibly grateful for the amazing care he received at UCLA."

