'We Do Some Weird Stuff': How John Crist Went Viral, Turning Our Christian Quirks into Comedic Gold

John Crist is counted among one of the leading Christian comedians in the industry. His videos have garnered more than 300 million views online, and these days he shares the stage with some of the biggest names in the business.

Crist has been making people laugh for as long as he can remember. "I was always kind of being funny and somebody was like, 'You should do standup,' " he said.

His viral videos and standup acts often take jabs at the church, but he wants people to know his act is "taking a jab at 'us,' at people who do that, me included."

"I feel like if there is any ribbing or maybe roasting of the church or Christian culture, I like to say it's not me pointing at you guys, it's me shining a mirror at us. I'm in the front of it, look at us," Crist added.

He continued, "A lot of times it comes off as, if someone is making a joke about Christianity in the public forum, whether it be on social media, we are very defensive of it, because...you're an outsider, you're against us. And I'm kind of like, hey I'm with you. I grew up here, I love Jesus, I think the local church is our only hope. That being said, we do some weird stuff."

Crist is known for poking fun at Christian quirks like picky church-shoppers, or Christians who advertise their devotional times on social media. Take a look at a few of his viral videos below:

