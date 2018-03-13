'You Don't Want to Miss It': Michael W. Smith Performs Worship Song on 'Good Morning America'

Multi-platinum and three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Michael W. Smith performed live on ABC's "Good Morning America" Tuesday.

Smith sang the powerful song Surrounded (Fight My Battles), which is featured on the live worship album "Surrounded" released on Feb. 23.

"The Word says for the spirit of heaviness put on the garment of praise," Smith said during the album's live recording. "That's how we fight our battles."

Smith took to Instagram to express his excitement about the performance.

:

"I'm at Good Morning America...and it is pretty crazy," he said. "Life is good and it is going to be a great morning. We are going to be doing 'Surrounded: Fight My Battles' on Good Morning America and you don't want to miss it."

The spotlight has been on Smith lately after he was asked to sing for Billy Graham's memorial service in the US Capitol, and his funeral in North Carolina.

But his appearance on the morning show was also sparked by his two back-to-back hit albums: "A Million Lights" and "Surrounded."

CBN News recently interviewed Michael W. Smith about his new album "A Million Lights."

Smith said "A Million Lights" almost didn't happen.

"The thought of doing another live worship project has been something I have processed for a while now," Smith wrote on his blog.

"The question I have asked myself most is not so much what do I want to do, but what do I need to do. What do WE need to do as His church and as His children? What expression of worship does He desire from us… have we missed something," he asked. "The reality is, it is not the style of our expression He is concerned with, it is the heart."

"A Million Lights" is Smith's 30th album and "Surrounded" is his 31st album.