Ashley Judd Sues Harvey Weinstein in Sex Harassment Case, Peter Jackson Confirms Her 'Lord of the Rings' Claim

Actress Ashley Judd has filed a lawsuit against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Judd claims he damaged her career by blocking her from getting major movie roles for decades after she rejected his sexual requests during a hotel room incident in 1997.

"Harvey Weinstein lied about me and blocked me from and interfered with my economic opportunity and blocked me from being cast in 'Lord of the Rings,'" she said.

"Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson confirmed Judd's claim back in December stating that he removed her from a casting list "as a direct result" of what he now thought was "false information" provided by Weinstein, the New York Times reports.

Jackson was told by Weinstein that Judd was a "nightmare" who should be avoided "at all costs."

"I knew something was wrong, but I didn't know what," Judd said of the time she received little to no movie roles. "And now, we know what was being said that led to that radio silence."

"I lost career opportunity. I lost money. I lost status and prestige, and power in my career as a direct result of having been sexually harassed and rebuffing the sexual harassment," she continued.

Weinstein has denied sexual allegations against him and has not yet commented on Judd's lawsuit.

"What I want is for Mr. Weinstein to be held accountable for his illegal conduct," she added. "And, that accountability is not just for me, but it's for all people who experience sexual harassment in the workplace with a particular – and this is really important in why this case is groundbreaking – emphasis on economic retaliation and damage to our careers over time."

Judd plans to donate any money won in the civil lawsuit to the TIME'S UP movement which fights sexual harassment in the workplace.