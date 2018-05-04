Comedian Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' Ready for a Big TV Comeback

Tim Allen's sitcom, "Last Man Standing," appears to be returning to TV after being cancelled in May 2017 despite its wide viewership and popularity.

Fans were outraged when ABC removed the show from its line-up after six successful seasons, arguing that its cancellation was due to its right-leaning, conservative and Christian themes.

ABC's entertainment president, Channing Dungey, denied allegations that the show was canceled for those reasons. Dungey told reporters, "A large part of these jobs are managing failure, and we have made the tough calls and canceled shows that we would otherwise love to stay on the air. That's the job. Last Man Standing was a challenging one for me because it was a steady performer in the ratings, but once we made the decision not to continue with comedies on Fridays, that was where we landed."

The show had been considered a success, boasting 8.3 million viewers, and was highly popular among adults ages 18-49.

Now, actor, producer and director Tim Allen is letting on that the show is about to make a comeback.

They heard all your voices people!! LMS just might be a reality. Keep it up. Who wants more #LastManStanding ? — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 3, 2018

He also tweeted, "Stay tuned."

According to TVLine, the new season will air on FOX and bring back all the main characters, keeping changes to the show as minimal as possible.