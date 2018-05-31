Country Singer Joe Nichols Releases New Video Honoring Billy Graham's Bible

Country singer Joe Nichols has released a new lyric video for his single, "Billy Graham's Bible."

The song lyrics describes a man who compares himself to Billy Graham's Bible. In the same way God used Graham's Bible to reach countless people, God also had a plan for this man.

"'Billy Graham's Bible' was one of my favorite vocals I've ever done before," Nichols shared in a video describing the song. "The message of the song is basically everything has its place in the world."

The song was originally recorded in 2012 and included on his 2013 album, Crickets. He says he loved the song so much, he had to give it a place on his latest album, Never Gets Old.

Nichols said the song adds a "traditional country element" to volume of work.

Click to listen to the full song: