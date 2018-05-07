Disney Ends 'Night of Joy' Christian Concert After 35 Year Run

After 35 years, Disney World says it will no longer host the Night of Joy Christian music festival.

"Last year was our last event, " a Disney spokesperson told CBN News.

The annual event held in early September started in 1983 and drew popular Christian artists like TobyMac, Amy Grant, Steven Curtis Chapman, MercyMe, and Kirk Franklin, Jars of Clay, and Michael W. Smith.

Despite the cancellation, Disney says various Christian groups and artists will still continue to hold concerts at the resort in Florida.

MercyMe and Tauren Wells are slated to perform later this year at Disney's Eat to the Beat Concert Series.

Ironically, Universal Studios Orlando also holds a two-night Christian concert around the same time in September each year.

Universal Orlando bills Rock The Universe as "Florida's biggest Christian music festival" and this year's lineup includes Casting Crowns, Jesus Culture, TobyMac and For King and Country.

Held since 1998, Universal Orlando says the annual event is "an unforgettable weekend of faith and fun."



