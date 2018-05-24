GMA Wakes Up America with Vulgar 'F' Bomb from Howard Stern: What Happened After It Aired?

Families all over the country heard vulgar language if they tuned into the morning show live over breakfast or during their morning routines.

In a taped piece highlighting the alleged ills of the once powerful producer Harvey Weinstein, viewers could hear shock jock Howard Stern using the ‘F’ word.

Stern was interviewing Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow regarding her allegations that Harvey Weinstein asked her to give him a massage.

Upon telling her then boyfriend Brad Pitt about the unwanted advances, Pitt came to her rescue by physically confronting Weinstein.

While Paltrow explained the scene, Stern interjected that Pitt was so outraged he says “F*** this guy I’m going to go over and confront him.”

ABC’s correspondent Eva Pilgrim apologized immediately as well as anchor Robin Roberts who said the obscenity would be bleeped out for the other time zones but Roberts says “there is no excuse” for missing it.

Family advocates were quick to respond to these vulgar words. In a statement by PTC they called for an investigation into the matter.

"ABC had every opportunity to edit the ‘f-word’ out. It's failure to do so shows a disdain for established broadcast decency law and merits a closer look by the FCC.” said Melissa Henson, program director, Parents Television Council, a nonpartisan education organization advocating responsible entertainment.

It’s not the first time obscenities have slipped out of the lips of celebrities to the shock of viewers nationwide.

Consider in 2012 when A- lister Tom Hanks dropped the F bomb during a live interview with Elizabeth Vargas.

According to the Washington Post , Hanks immediately apologized saying: “I’m sorry, I slipped into a brand of acting, I have never done that before. I want to apologize to the kids in America that are watching this right now.”

Adding a bit of humor to the tense moment the Oscar winner laughingly blamed the faux pas on the GMA staff “And let me say that the next time I’m on the show, there will be a seven-second delay.”