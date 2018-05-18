'I Need to...Stand up for What I Believe': DWTS Contestant Refuses Song Choice Due to Christian Values

From professional softball player to Olympic gold medalist, Jennie Finch-Daigle recently took the stage as a contestant in the latest season of "Dancing With the Stars."

Toward the end of the show's season, conflict arose when Finch-Daigle, an outspoken Christian, called for a change of plans when she told producers she couldn't dance to the chosen song choice because it was too "risque."

"Make Me Feel," by Janelle Monae is filled with vulgar lyrics and sexual references, and some have called it the "bisexual anthem."

From the getgo, Finch-Daigle told her partner, Keto Motsepe, that she "wasn't sure" about the song, saying, "it's just not me."

During the episode Motsepe is seen telling her, "Just relax, we'll make it work."

"I'm struggling with my song choice," Finch-Daigle told the camera's, conflicted. "It's a little to risque. I'm just not feeling comfortable with it."

When she ultimately decides she can't go through with it, she tells, "I need to follow who I am and stand up for what I believe."

The duo reworked the whole dance with a new song and were voted into the semi-finals that night before being voted off the following week.

Finch-Daigle recently posting on Instagram thanking God for her DWTS "adventure."

She wrote, "The Lord had this thrill of a ride adventure all planned out. Stay true to you and your beliefs. God will provide, He is faithful-always."