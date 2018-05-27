‘American Idol’ Star Turns to God to Win Life-Threatening Battle

“American Idol” alum Scott MacIntyre has faced his fair share of trials and tribulations.

Born blind, MacIntyre later experienced kidney failure, pain, and uncertainty as he awaited two transplants — difficult and draining experiences that led him and his wife, Christina, to rely on their faith in God as they faced the unknown.

MacIntyre, who got his start in 2009 as the first blind finalist to ever compete on “American Idol,” reveals in PureFlix.com’s new documentary, “I Am Hope: Scott MacIntyre’s Inspirational Transplant Journey” the scope of the difficulties — and victories — he encountered as he awaited his second kidney transplant.

MacIntyre’s life-threatening illnesses started when he was just 19 years old — before he achieved celebrity status as a contestant on “American Idol.”

“I got a phone call that changed my life forever,” he recently told “The Billy Hallowell Podcast.” “I found out that my kidneys were failing.”

Listen to MacIntyre share the harrowing story here.

MacIntyre quickly realized that he faced a life-or-death situation — one that he had no power to help himself out of, as he faced extreme exhaustion and other health challenges that suddenly impeded his ability to sing or play the piano.

Then, the wife of his piano teacher gave him the gift of life: she donated her kidney to him. Less than a year later, MacIntyre was back on stage competing on the eighth season of “American Idol.”

“From the time I was a little kid I had a dream of sharing my music with people. I could picture it,” he said. “I just really felt like that’s what I was supposed to do … God really put it on my heart to have a music career.”

That amazing gift of a healthy kidney bought MacIntyre eight healthy years, allowing him to perform, reach celebrity status and to marry his wife, Christina.

Soon, though, his new kidney also started to fail and the married couple was faced with a tragic reality: MacIntyre would once again need a kidney transplant. “I Am Hope” shows what the husband and wife faced as they trusted God and waited.

Watch “I Am Hope” for the whole story.

Christina also reflected on the difficult journey the couple faced during her joint appearance on “The Billy Hallowell Podcast.”

“My faith definitely deepened a lot during that time and how much I love Scott definitely deepened, too,” she said. “We were able to see past so many ‘surfacy’ and trivial things. We don’t really argue about things that don’t matter.”

Christina continued, “I had to just get my strength from God.”

MacIntyre said that he and Christina truly had to learn “how to find joy in the middle of the struggle,” with his wife echoing that she’s hoping “I Am Hope” can help viewers do the same in their own lives should challenges arise.

“You can find joy in difficult circumstances,” she said.

MacIntyre ended up receiving another new kidney after an anonymous donor generously reached out and offered to help — all of which is documented in “I Am Hope.” Through his struggles, he said he’s learned a plethora of lessons about life, God and hope.

“Going through a kidney transplant twice now has really helped me to understand a lot more about God’s greater gift of eternal life,” MacIntyre said. “Here I was powerless to save myself until my kidney donors stepped in and gave me the gift of life. Well, we’re all powerless to save ourselves from sin until Jesus Christ offers us the much greater gift of eternal life on the cross.”

This article was originally published on Pure Flix Insider. Check out Faithwire for more stories of faith and inspiration.