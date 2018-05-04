Mark Wahlberg Shares Daughter's First Communion Experience with 9 Million Fans

Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg shared his daughter's first communion service experience with his 9 million followers on Instagram.

"My baby's communion day," Wahlberg posted along with a photo featuring him, his wife Rhea Durham, and their 8-year-old daughter Grace.

Grace wore a traditional catholic white dress for the occasion.

The 46-year old actor is a committed catholic and recently admitted that he asked God to forgive him for the role he played in the 1997 film "Boogie Nights."



Walberg played Dick Diggler, a porn star in the film.

"I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving because I've made some poor choices in my past," Wahlberg told the Chicago Tribune.

Wahlberg has said his faith wasn't always this important to him. He got in trouble at a young age and ended up in jail as a teen. He said that is when his life changed. At a recent event for young, adult Catholics, he told the audience, "That was a big wake-up call for me," according to Crux

"Still, every day it's a process. That's why I start my day, every day, by getting on my hands and my knees and starting a time of prayer and reading, reading Scripture. Then I feel like I can go out there and conquer the world or at least do my job and give back because I've been blessed so much," Wahlberg also said in the report.

Wahlberg has produced, according to IMDB, 28 movies and acted in 61 including All the Money in the World, Daddy's Home 2, Transformers and Patriots Day.