'The Trump Prophecy': Liberty University Helping Turn Prophetic Book Into Nationwide Movie

Retired firefighter Mark Taylor will get to see the true story of his prophecy about Donald Trump unfold on the big screen later this year when "The Trump Prophecy" hits theatres.

The film will highlight the night Taylor says God spoke to him, revealing that Donald Trump would one day become president.

He says it was 2 a.m. in April 2011 when he saw Donald Trump on TV and heard the voice of God.

"I didn't know a lot about Donald, I just knew that he was a very powerful businessman, built this empire, and he was toying with the idea of running for president at the time," he told CBN News. "Most people thought it was a joke so I'm listening to him on an interview and all of the sudden I hear the voice of the Lord say, 'You're hearing the voice of a president.'"

Taylor writes about the powerful moment in his book which details how everything God told him is now coming true.

Taylor told CBN News that Trump's presidency was vital in stopping an anti-Christian agenda that was taking hold of America.

"The enemy's timeline has been denied by the Most-High God and it's through Donald Trump a lot of this is being denied right now," Taylor said. "And what God is saying right now is, 'No, it's not time right now' because there are many things that God wants to accomplish on the earth right now."

Now, ReelWorks Studios producer Rick Eldridge, along with Liberty University's Executive Director of the Cinematic Arts program, Stephan Schultze, are turning his story into a feature film.

Liberty's Cinematic Arts department announced their partnership in January, recruiting more than 50 students to join in on the project.

Schultze said in a statement that "the experience provided to students through this project is invaluable."

"Our students were very appreciative of the opportunity to work on a feature film while in school," Schultze said. "They know the training they are getting through this experience gives them the preparation necessary to be successful when they enter the work place."

Eldridge told the school that he wants the film to be about "a God and country message that we can understand."

"The best thing I can take away is when people leave the theater they are really feeling proud about their country and the things God has blessed us with," he continued.

The film's website says it also concludes by asking a panel of world leaders to respond to a few questions like: "What does it mean to 'make America great again'?"