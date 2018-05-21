Wife of Actor and Rapper Ludacris Chooses Gratitude Despite Heartbreaking Miscarriage: 'I refused to let the enemy win'

Eudoxie Bridges, model and wife to rapper and actor Ludacris (Christopher Bridges), best known for his role in The Fast and the Furious film series, recently opened up about the painful loss of their baby.

On May 14, she took to Instagram to share that she had a miscarriage earlier this year and needed surgery afteward.

"Lord, I thank you for the gift of life," Eudoxie wrote. "This year didn't necessarily start off right for us. I had a miscarriage and needed to have surgery. It was very easy to complain and self-pity but I refused to let the enemy win. I stayed faithful and prayed up. I spent hours focusing on the many ways the Lord has blessed me. How could I complain when God has blessed me with the opportunity to already experience motherhood? I'm sharing this with you all to remind you to live in gratitude."

The couple, who wed in 2014, have one daughter together. Ludacris, 40, also has two other children from previous relationships. The couple has been very public about their desire for another child.

But Bridges, who often posts about her faith, says she is not going to let the painful experience rob her of her faith or joy.

She continued in her post, "When the enemy tries to knock you down, get even closer to your faith. My faith has been tested many times throughout my life but I'm only getting stronger. Life will not always go as planned and keeping a positive and grateful attitude will only bring more and bigger blessings."

"Thank you God, for your favor over my life. Thank you for my beautiful family and friends who have been so supportive. Thank you for another year," she said.