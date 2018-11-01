Jamie Grace Announces Baby on the Way – With a Twist

Award-winning Christian singer Jamie Grace announced on her YouTube channel Thursday that she is having a baby – but she's not the only one. So is her sister Morgan!

"A lot of people keep asking us if we planned this. No, Morgan and I don't talk about this kind of stuff," the singer said in the video, which also featured her husband Aaron Collins, her sister Morgan, and her brother-in-law.

When Jamie Grace discovered that she and her husband of seven months were having a baby, they thought of a creative way to announce the news. Little did they know, Morgan and her husband had found out they had a baby on the way, too.

"We like, made up fake mail that said like, 'We're having a kid,' and brought it over to Morgan. We're like, 'Hey, we've got some mail to give you,'" the star explained. "I gave her the envelope and she looked at it...she didn't seem upset, she just seemed completely in shock."

Morgan didn't react with wild excitement because she was in disbelief.

"I felt bad because if we had not been pregnant, I feel like my reaction would have been so much bigger," she shared in the video.

That's when Jamie realized that her sister is pregnant too. Both of the women are due in June.

"Pregnancy can be so difficult and beautiful ultimately, but just to know that, like, we have the ultimate support system and knowing that they're going through the same thing at the same time...like, we were so excited, guys," Jamie said.

The Grammy-nominated singer says even though she is still a newlywed, her pregnancy is all God's timing.

"Some may wonder if it's too soon for my husband and I to have kids (7 months married ) or even too soon to announce it, but what seems like a surprise to some is God's perfect timing for us and never a surprise to Him," she wrote in a statement.

"All four of us, and our crazy-excited extended families, are honored to celebrate these sweet, small lives and thank you in advance for your prayers with us as we celebrate them!!" Jamie added.