Natalie Grant Goes to Battle for Sex Trafficking Victims Before Congress

Popular Christian artist Natalie Grant testified on the reality of modern slavery before the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Wednesday.

She says she was honored to speak up for those who can't speak for themselves.



"My daughters are living in a world where slavery still exists, where someone's daughters, someone's sisters, someone's niece, someone's granddaughter is being ravaged day in and day out," Grant said during her final testimony, which she later posted on Instagram.

"I say to you that though this issue demands my attention and commitment, I believe the same must be said of you, and it demands your attention and commitment," she continued.

The singer concluded her speech by turning to scripture.

"I commit my life to Proverbs 31:8 which says speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves. Ensure justice for those being crushed. I have seen those who are crushed and I say to you that together we must do whatever it takes to give them justice," she said.



Grant had more than 85,000 views of her testimony and her fans thanked her for speaking on behalf of those trapped in human slavery.

Grant also made sure to thank Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) for inviting her to speak.

"What a privilege to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves," Grant said on Instagram.