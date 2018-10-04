Brad Paisley and Wife Opening Free Grocery Store for Families in Need

Country music artist Brad Paisley is opening a free grocery store for families in need.

The singer and his wife collaborated with Belmont University and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to open what they're calling "The Store."

Paisley's wife, Kimberly, told Relevant Magazine the idea came after she noticed her children were acting entitled and spoiled during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

She said the whole family then took a trip to Unity Shoppe, a non-profit charity that operates a year-round free grocery and clothing store.

"We came away surprised by what the organization had taught us," Paisley said. "Most people don't want handouts. They want dignity and respect. Most people just want to become self-sufficient."

"The Store" will provide food for 3,000 people each year. Clients are given the opportunity to shop there for a one-year period at no charge.

The Instagram page for "The Store" explains, "#TheStore community empowers & dignifies individuals, families & the elderly who are seeking self-sufficiency by providing choices for food."

The organization will also provide on-the-job training, along with healthcare and legal aid ministry clinics.

"This is a grocery store with dignity for people who have fallen on hard times," Paisley told The Tennessean. "All of us are one unforeseen disaster away from rock bottom. It's nice to think about a place where when that happens to someone, they can use it to get back on their feet."