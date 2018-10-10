Eddie James Brings the Gospel to the Holy Land Through Powerful Worship

Internationally renowned worship artist Eddie James is in Israel this week on a mission to bring the gospel to the Holy Land.

"Several times a year we take our team to the nations!" James said in an Instagram post. "We bring the gospel to the broken all over the world!"

James and his team are there to walk in the footsteps of Jesus and participate in several worship events, including the Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem. Thousands of Christians from around the world gathered with Jewish and Christian leaders at the Haas Promenade overlooking the Old City of Jerusalem.

James led the worship with Misty Edwards as thousands sang, danced, and celebrated the God of the Bible.

The team did outreach around the country and occasionally broke out into spontaneous worship at holy sites. One video of James and his team singing "Holy Spirit" in the place believed to be the upper room where Pentacost took place went viral. It hit well over 1 million views on Facebook.

"Although we had a bit of opposition it was so CRAZY AWESOME!!" James said in an Instagram post.

James was also there to participate in Awake Jerusalem, a 3-day event that focuses on gathering Christians to worship God in Israel.

One video shows hundreds of believers singing and worshiping in Jerusalem.

This is one of several trips James has taken to spread the gospel through praise and worship in Israel.

