Justin Bieber Sings About God on the Streets of London in Impromptu Worship Concert

Justin Bieber boldly shared his faith during a spontaneous worship concert on a London street recently.

Fans found the popstar sitting on a fountain in front of the Buckingham Palace with nothing but an acoustic guitar. He is seen serenading his fiancée Hailey Baldwin and fans with the worship song, "Good Good Father," by Housefires.

VÍDEO: Justin Bieber fazendo serenata para Hailey Baldwin cantando "Good Good Father" da banda Housefires hoje em frente ao Palácio de Buckingham em Londres, Inglaterra - 18 de setembro. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AFNYNKjoM2 — Daily Jailey Brasil (@dailyjaileybr) September 19, 2018

September 18: Hailey Baldwina watching Justin Bieber sing at the Buckingham Palace in London. https://t.co/FGP8PbPnqQ pic.twitter.com/W85IJHPRsO — hrbdailymedia (@hrbdailymedia) September 20, 2018

Bieber momentarily stops singing and professed his love for his soon-to-be wife.

"I love you babe. I love you so much," he says.

Baldwin and Bieber are both outspoken about their faith in Christ.

"I was raised in church. I was brought up in that life, and I think that it's very important for everybody to be in touch with their spirituality and to have a relationship with God," she said in a 2016 interview with Teen Vogue.

"I think that God kind of put me in the place in my life to not be quiet about it, not be quiet about him, but to reach people and to inspire people," she said.

Bieber regularly posts about his faith to his more than 100 million Instagram followers. He also expressed excitement over leading his fiancée in a God-centered marriage.

"I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make," he wrote in a recent Instagram post. "Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT!"

Bieber ended the post by quoting Proverbs 18:22.

"'He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord! This is the year of favor!!!!" he said.