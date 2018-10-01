YouVersion Bible App Features Powerful Devotionals Written by Christian Celebrities

Christian celebrities are inviting fans to study the Bible with them through several new devotionals on the YouVersion Bible app.

Singer Tori Kelly recently wrote an 8-day devotional based on her new album, Hiding Place.

Kelly draws upon her own experiences and relationship with God to teach fans how to put their faith and hope solely in Jesus.

"When I was a little girl I received Jesus as the treasure of my heart. The problem I have dealt with throughout my journey, though, is that there were times when he wasn't my only treasure. His biggest competition was perhaps the greatest gift he gave me - music," Kelly shares, explaining that the rejection and disappointment she faced in the music industry led her straight back to God.

"He object of our deepest desires is God himself; our thirst was made to be quenched by him; 'As the dear pants for the water, so our souls thirst for God.' Yes, all good gifts are from his hand, but may we never trade the ocean for droplets of water," she writes.

Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow also has a 5-day devotional plan based on his new book "This is The Day."

"Are you feeling stuck? I believe that today is the day God made for you to take a risk, to make a change. That might mean something simple: recognizing divine moments, choosing to believe God over your doubts, taking action instead of complaining, or opening your eyes to those around you. However you choose to live intentionally today, this is the day to become more of the person God created you to be," Tebow writes in his devotional.

His book and accompanying devotionals encourages readers to move from "pause" to "play" in making the most of their days and life.

The YouVersion Bible app also features a devotional series from Christian rock and pop artist Tauren Wells called "Known."

"I'm excited to share this devotional with you because my new song "Known" is really meaningful to my faith journey," he writes. "My desire is that one day we will all be willing to step over the line from hopelessness to hope, from hurt to healing, from the struggle to surrender—that we will look around the room, beneath the cross, seeing each other and hearing Jesus tell us that we're not alone."

Former Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams, who recently opened up about her struggle with depression, is showing fans how she overcame through the word of God.

"In this exclusive 3-day devotional plan, Michelle inspires you with three pillars of biblical truth that helped lift her out of that anxiety and depression — into the abiding faith, hope, and joy that she enjoys today," Williams writes.

These are just a number of celebrities who have shared their faith with fans on the Bible app.

YouVersion Bible app regularly features celebrities who are outspoken about their faith.