'God Friended Me': Here's a Sneak Peek at the First Episode of New CBS Show

CBS All Access has released the first episode of the new series "God Friended Me" online as they try to capture some of the faith-based audience in prime time.

As CBN News reported back in May, the series centers on a preacher's kid, Miles Finer who loses his faith after the unexpected death of his mother.

Brandon Michael Hall, who plays the lead, calls himself the Millennial Prophet on his podcast where he debates believers and claims "there is no proof of God anywhere in the universe."

In a stunning twist, Hall a diehard atheist gets a Facebook request to "Friend" God – but after trying to delete the request several times he soon gives in to what he assumes is a prank.

The plot thickens when the God account begins suggesting other friends, leading Miles to become an agent of change in the lives of those around him.

The story then takes off with Hall saving the lives of total strangers in a fashion that's something like a combo of the CBS hit shows "Touched by an Angel" and "Person of Interest." In this new show, the premise is that all of our lives are somehow intertwined but instead of The Machine (as was the case in "Person of Interest) watching our every move – God is.

The cast is rounded out with "Scandal" alum Joe Morton as the faithful pastor and Violett Beane as the sidekick also known as Jessie Quick from the CW's "The Flash."

The series will premiere on CBS Sunday, Sept. 30 following "60 Minutes."