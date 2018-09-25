Lauren Daigle Tops Music Charts, Beating Ariana Grande, Drake, Nicki Minaj

Lauren Daigle made history this week by becoming the first Christian singer to top all five of Billboard Magazine's Christian charts, while also beating out top artists like Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj and Drake.

Daigle's latest album, Look Up Child, took first place on the Top Christian Albums Chart by a long shot. The singer also placed third in the all-genre Billboard 200 category, ranking well-ahead of the world's top rappers and pop stars.

Daigle told Billboard she excited her music is reaching so many people.

"We're all pinching ourselves," Daigle told the music magazine upon hearing the news. "To have that type of reception and that sort of welcome back, it feels so good."

Although other artists like Drake, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj have been on the charts for weeks, Look Up Child's release rivals that of other top artists. For example, Daigle sold 115,000 albums in her first week, while Camila Cabell's album Camila sold 110,000 in its debut.

It is a welcomed success after Daigle's first album How Can It Be went platinum after its 2015 release.

Daigle made sure to thank her fans on social media.

""This is an image of me FREAKING OUT! Why? Because of how incredibly grateful I am for the support all of you have shown for Look Up Child!" Daigle wrote in an Instagram post.

"There was quite a bit of time between the last record and this one - time to reflect, time to appreciate, time to consume, time to create, time to rest, time to re-evaluate. Once we hit the studio, joy began spilling over & passion for music making went deeper than ever! I don't know if I can ever turn back now. I'm ruined for the better! Thank you thank you thank you! I hope while you listen to Look Up Child, you get the same JOY KISS I was given while making these songs come to life! #lookupchild," she added.

Daigle's success highlights the impact Christian music has on American culture. In fact, Christian music radio stations rival country music stations and news stations in size and reach.

The New Yorker recently reported that half of the 20 most popular rock songs of 2017 where by "bands whose members have espoused the Christian faith."

"Faith no longer seems so alien to popular music — ours is an era where plenty of artists, not just religious ones, aim to send inspirational messages," The New Yorker's Kelefa Sanneh notes.