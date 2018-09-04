Patricia Heaton Slams Pope Francis for Tone Deaf Response to Catholic Church Abuse Scandal

“Everybody Loves Raymond” star Patricia Heaton has once again spoken up for her faith in Christ after entering into a debate over the scandal currently engulfing Pope Francis. The pontiff has come under an increased pressure to do more in response to the abuse allegations that have rocked the Catholic Church.

Francis was recently accused by Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano of lifting Vatican sanctions against disgraced U.S. prelate Theodore McCarrick. There was a “conspiracy of silence not so dissimilar from the one that prevails in the mafia”, Archbishop Vigano wrote in a bombshell, 11-page testament which was released as Francis made a historic trip to Ireland last month.

“Read the document carefully and judge it for yourselves,” Francis said when questioned about the letter just before he left the European nation, staying very tight-lipped. “I will not say one word on this. I think the statement speaks for itself.”

Despite repeatedly asking for the faithful’s forgiveness for the sins of the Catholic Church’s abuses over the decades, many have lambasted Francis for refusing to go a step further in launching a further investigation and ensuring future safeguarding apparatus are in place. This was exactly the point that Heaton picked up on when she took to Twitter.

Or @Pontifex could just release all the records himself and save everyone a lot of unnecessary time and trouble, right? Stop trying to paint obfuscation and coverup as some kind of heroic act. https://t.co/0aBwd5geTb — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) September 1, 2018

When the actress challenged the founder of Catholic Voices, Austen Ivereigh, she became embroiled in a war of words. Ivereigh argued that Francis must be above all these scandals, and that, in reality, he has no obligation to release records.

“The Holy See is a sovereign state; it doesn’t “release records”. Nor does the pope respond to lobbies or pressure groups. Keeping some things private is not “covering up,” the journalist tweeted in response.

Well, that assertion did not go down too well with Heaton, who fired back:

“Your arrogance is quite bold. The laity is the church. They have sacrificed finances to give their children a Catholic education, have tithed, followed church tradition, looked for guidance. To have any moral authority, @Pontifex must release any reports of abuse. Period.”

But she didn’t stop there:

Your arrogance is quite bold. The laity is the church. They have sacrificed finances to give their children a catholic education, have tithed, followed church tradition, looked for guidance. To have any moral authority, @Pontifex must release any reports of abuse. Period. https://t.co/6yjcSIO8es — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) September 1, 2018

My grandmother had 15 children - Catholic Mother of the Year. My father sent all 5 of us to catholic school on a reporter’s low salary and faithfully tithed to parish, Boystown and Maryknoll Missions. My sister is a Nashville Dominican. Transparency now. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) September 1, 2018

On Sunday, Heaton posted a verse from the Biblical book of James in an effort to clarify her remarks:

“Religion that is pure and undefiled before God and the Father is this:

to care for orphans and widows in their affliction

and to keep oneself unstained by the world.” James 1:18 — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) September 2, 2018

In his Monday homily, Francis urged his followers to be wise on when to speak, and when to bite their tongue. He explained that Jesus’ grace helps the believer discern when to speak and “when we should stay silent,” according to CBS News.

“With people lacking goodwill, with people who only seek scandal, who seek only division, who seek only destruction, even within the family: silence, prayer,” Francis declared, as reported by America Magazine.

The gospel narrative, Pope Francis said, helps us “to reflect how to act in daily life, when there are misunderstandings” and also “to understand how the father of lies, the accuser, the devil, acts to destroy the unity of a family, of a people.”

“The truth is meek. The truth is silent. The truth is not noisy,” the Pope added.

“Jesus stayed silent.”