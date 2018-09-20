'Rooted in Their Faith in Christ' : Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles Bows Out as Carson Wentz Returns to the Field

Quarterback Carson Wentz finally returns to the football field Sunday to lead the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles against the Indianapolis Colts.

It is a long-awaited return. Wentz tore his ACL and LCL last December just weeks before the Super Bowl. Fortunately, backup Nick Foles was able to lead the Eagles in a stunning Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots.

Now, it's time for Foles to return to the sidelines and allow Wentz to take center stage.

"It's been a long time coming," Wentz said. "It's been quite the grind of an off season. There's a lot of excitement, a lot of built-up almost anxiety over when it was going to be that time, and almost relief finally being cleared to get back out there."

While many expect a tense rivalry between starting quarterback Carson Wentz and backup Nick Foles, CBN News sports reporter Shawn Brown says their faith keeps them grounded.

"It's a competitive sport but they have a really really unique relationship that's rooted in their faith in Christ," Brown explains. "These guys get it. They understand each other's roles. Nick knows that he is a backup."

Brown, who recently interviewed head coach Doug Pederson, says the two quarterbacks pray for each other.

"When Carson went down, Carson was lifting up prayers for Nick Foles," he says. "I think that was pivotal in giving Nick Foles the confidence that he needed to step up to the plate last season and we saw what happened there."

"It's really admirable to see the relationship these two quarterbacks have...Faith is definitely present in their locker room," Brown says.

Wentz will wear a knee brace during the game, but he doesn't plan on changing the way he plays. He wants to focus on playing well and avoiding hits.

