'Time Stood Still' : For KING & COUNTRY Band Member Recounts Powerful Baptism Experience

The Christian band for KING & COUNTRY is just weeks away from releasing their new album Burn The Ships on Oct. 5.

The album features their latest single, "Amen," which was inspired by a powerful experience Luke Smallbone, the younger of the two brothers, had while getting baptized for a second time.

"I was baptized by my grandfather in the Pacific Ocean many years ago," Smallbone told The Christian Post. "I think I was about 12 or 13. It was a special moment for us."

One day in church, Smallbone was moved by a particular sermon in which his pastor explained what baptism really means.

"He just moved on to his sermon but the entire service I was just like baptism, why am I so stuck on baptism? He's a friend of mine and I just went up to him and said, 'I don't know why, but I think I have to get baptized at the church. I was baptized young ...but I think I just need to be baptized in this church. Would you baptize me?'" Smallbone said.

Six weeks later he volunteered to get baptized again in front of his wife, children, and church family.

"So I was the last one to get baptized. Pastor says a few things about how we had come to be baptized and so he baptizes me and as I come up out of the water, it felt like something happened. It felt like time stood still, it was just kind of a supernatural experience," he shared.

Surprisingly, the pastor also had a powerful experience while baptizing him.

"Pastor says to me, 'Man, thanks for the privilege of allowing me to baptize you.' And then he said, 'Did you feel it? Did you feel what happened?' And I was like, 'Yes, I didn't think anybody else did,'" Smallbone said.

The Grammy award-winning brothers later told the CP their song Amen is based on that experience.

"If you look at the music video from that angle, it's really this death to life and then walking through and wrestling the storms and the struggle of life, collapsing into grace," Joel Smallbone said.