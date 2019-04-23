Priscilla Shirer to Christian Women: Here's How to Find Your Value in Jesus, Not Social Media

Evangelist, author, and actress Priscilla Shirer is urging women to avoid seeking their value through their social media profiles and turn to Jesus instead.

"It's so easy for us as humans to attach our significance and value into things that can so easily fade and are temporal, whether that's a job and upward mobility career-wise, or a certain demographic or group of people," Shirer told The Christian Post. "When those things fade or no longer appreciate, applaud, celebrate, or include us, we can be decimated because we've attached our significance to those things. So, it's about re-centering our priority and rooting it in who we are in Christ in the same way."

She says the first step towards realizing your true value is by knowing how much value God puts in you.

"We have an inheritance, we are not rejected, we are chosen, we are not unforgivable, nothing we've done is beyond the mercy and grace of God. We are forgiven and we are redeemed. All of these things have been given to us, and so we can access them," she explained.

Shirer encourages people to renew their mind with biblical truth.

"That's why God says in the Scriptures, 'Meditate on my Word'," she said. "It's not just so you can have it memorized; it's so that your mind will be changed and you'll start living out of a place that is congruent with your identity in Christ instead of the erroneous identity that we've been cementing, through either words that we've said to ourselves or words that are being spoken to us from other people."

Shirer is the daughter of evangelist Tony Evans, head of Going Beyond Ministries, a busy wife, and mother of three boys.

She told CBN News how she finds peace and confidence in the Lord.

"I constantly remind myself that we have an anchor. And an anchor is literally what holds you steady, even when the waves are pushing you to the left or the right." she said.

"We are supposed to drop the anchor, really down deep in God's word and in prayer. And when we do, it keeps us steady and it keeps us from having to strive so hard in our own power to keep ourselves from being shifted too far to the left or the right."

"There is a lot of peace in God's word and in God's presence."