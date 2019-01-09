'God Makes No Mistakes': Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Low Self Esteem, Finding Confidence in God

Model and new wife to Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, wrote a heartfelt message to her Instagram followers Monday about her struggle with self-esteem and finding identity in God.

"Stepping into 2019 I want to be more open, I want to be more open about the things I struggle with, and be able to be more vulnerable. I'm 22 years old, and the truth is no matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle," she wrote.

"I'm insecure, I'm fragile, I'm hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry. I have had more days than I can count where I've found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I'm not good enough, feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I'm just not good enough. Every single day is a confidence battle for me," she added.

"It's hard finding who you are, but what's even harder is being picked apart and compared to other women while trying to do that. There are days that I'm simply broken because of it. It would be incredible if other young girls and women could find it in themselves to lift each other up, to stop making other women who are struggling JUST LIKE THEM, feel incompetent and less than. We ALL have flaws, and that will never change. What I do know is, God made us individuals for a reason, with our own beauty, our own personalities, and our own story because there's a specific plan and purpose for each and every human created and he makes no mistakes!!" Bieber wrote.

The post has more than 2 million likes and many people commented on how her words affected them.

"Very well said. I am 56 and it took me a very long time to love myself. I have learned that having a trusting partner is vital. I also believe being able to be yourself is key," one user wrote. "I Take 15 minutes to meditate and read a devotion to calm myself and appreciate everything I do have."

"This is wonderful and a breath of fresh air. You hit the nail on the head, COMPARISON IS THE THIEF OF JOY," another wrote.

As a model and TV personality, Hailey knows what it's like to be in the spotlight. But she and her husband are not shy about their Christian faith.

"I was raised in church. I was brought up in that life, and I think that it's very important for everybody to be in touch with their spirituality and to have a relationship with God," she said in a 2016 interview in Teen Vogue.

"I think that God kind of put me in the place in my life to not be quiet about it, not be quiet about him, but to reach people and to inspire people," she said.