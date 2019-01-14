'So Happy You Said Yes!' Chris Pratt Announces Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger

Hollywood star Chris Pratt's career has been booming in recent years, and he's constantly in the headlines for his next film or his latest faith-based declaration on Instagram.

But now he's making headlines for a totally different reason. Pratt announced early Monday morning that he's just gotten engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the 29-year-old daughter of former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" the actor wrote in an Instagram post early Monday morning.

The happy news comes just days after Pratt announced in another Instagram post that he was embarking on a 21-day biblical Daniel fast. The goal, he explained, is to drop some pounds as well as connect to his faith.

"It's 21 days of prayer and fasting," he explained in the Instagram video.

According to E! News, Pratt and Schwarzenegger started "talking consistently" last spring. Like Pratt, Schwarzenegger, who is a professing Catholic, is also a person faith. Town and Country reports the couple has been seen attending church services together on several occasions.

"Family is very important to both of them, as well as their spirituality," a source told People, according to Town and Country.

In December, Pratt posted to Instagram saying, "Thrilled God put you in my life." The post includes an image of Katherine holding a plaque that says "all because of Jesus."

News of Pratt's engagement comes roughly three months after the 39-year-old "Avengers: Infinity War" star was officially divorced from actress Anna Faris. The two share a 6-year-old son named Jack.