'The World Sees Our Character as Christians': Candace Cameron Bure Tells Liberty Students to 'Walk the Walk' Instead of Reciting Scripture

Best selling author and actress Candace Cameron Bure told Liberty University students last week that "character is what the world sees in us as Christians. We can recite whatever Bible verses we want, but if they don't see us walking the walk then we are not representing Christ."

Bure was the featured guest at one of the university's Convocation days. According to the university, Convocation is North America's largest weekly gathering of Christian students, and each year it plays host to more than 80 guest speakers of national significance from every sphere of society.

During the 40-minute interview, held in front of a packed Vines Center arena on the university campus, Bure recalled her experiences on the series "Full House" and her current Netflix series "Fuller House."

Bure, 42, told the audience that although she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and was baptized when she was 12, she really didn't have her own relationship with Christ until she was in her early 20s. "Full House" had ended and she was no longer working. She was married and pregnant with the first of her three children.

"It was the time in my life that I grew immensely in my relationship with Jesus," she explained. "Because I really needed to find out who I was and not be only identified as an actress as much as I loved it."

"That's when I started opening up my Bible. I started thinking about spiritual things and my walk forever changed at that moment," Bure continued.

The actress also recalled some of her co-hosting experiences on two seasons on ABC's "The View."

"My whole goal for that show was to be kind and respectful and to truly represent Christ in my speech. When I talk to people, I want to listen, and have compassion, or empathy, or see where you are at in your life so that I can understand your point of view," Bure explained. "I don't know anyone that has ever changed because someone yelled and screamed at them."

"I don't win every battle but I'm fighting (for my values). I know it's honoring to God," she added. "Every little difference, every little fight, makes a difference for God."

Bure also spoke about her thoughts behind about her new book Kindness is the New Classy.

"I talk about the outrage culture that we live in. Could we switch that to a kindness culture? Could we all work on that?" she asked. "Instead of being empowered women that thinks the world owes us something that we become in-powered women. In-powered by the Holy Spirit and treat everyone with respect. And we love people whether or not we agree with them. That's what Kindness is the New Classy is all about.

Watch Bure's interview at the Liberty University Convocation below.