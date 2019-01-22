Singer and actress Lady Gaga stopped her concert in Las Vegas Saturday to perpetuate the recent media-led assault on Christian schools, condemning Vice President Mike Pence for being the "worst representation" of Christianity.



The liberal music artist was singing "Million Reasons" when she stopped to criticize President Donald Trump for the government shut down. "There are people who live paycheck to paycheck and need their money," she said.

Gaga then took aim at the second family, saying she's a real Christian but they aren't because they support biblical marriage.

"And to Mike Pence, who thinks it's acceptable that his wife work at a school that bans LGBTQ, you are wrong," she continued. "You say we should not discriminate against Christianity; you are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian. I am a Christian woman and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome. So you can take all that disgrace Mr. Pence and you can look yourself in the mirror and you'll find it right there."

The entire outburst was recorded and uploaded to YouTube.

Franklin Graham responded to Lady Gaga's attacks on the Pence family on Facebook.

"As Christians, following Christ means following the teachings of God’s Word. The Bible makes it clear that homosexuality is a sin—among many others—and they all have a cost. We are to seek to live our lives in obedience to His Word. He set the rules, not us; He is the one who defined sin, and out of His love and mercy, He provided a remedy for sin—all sin—through repentance and faith in His Son, Jesus Christ," said Graham.

Gaga is one of many voices who attacked the Pence family after the second lady announced last week that she will teach art a Christian school that promotes biblical ideas about marriage.

The school requires both students and faculty to affirm that they are Christians and will conduct themselves according to the Christian faith, even when it comes to sexuality.

Critics view the policy as open hostility towards the LGBTQ community, but it's a common policy about biblical living at many Christian schools and colleges nationwide. And Gaga took the leftist attack to the next level, saying biblical views about marriage are antithetical to Christianity.

UNHINGED: After Fake Reports Fuel Leftist Threats of Death and Violence to Teen Boys, Catholic School Closes

After the news about Karen Pence broke, the hashtag #ExposeChristianSchools was trending on Twitter in a blatant targeting of Christian beliefs.

"I accept Adam and Eve as well as Adam and Steve. I'd also accept Adam, Eve, and Steve if you wanted to make it interesting. I really don't give af. Don't let a Christian school make you believe otherwise. #ExposeChristianSchools" one Twitter user said.

I accept Adam and Eve as well as Adam and Steve. I'd also accept Adam, Eve, and Steve if you wanted to make it interesting. I really don't give af. Don't let a Christian school make you believe otherwise. #ExposeChristianSchools — The Holy Spirit (@TweetOfSpirit) January 19, 2019

"*Nobody* is attacking Christians who want to practice their religion," a Twitter user called PoliticalEmilia claimed.

*Nobody* is attacking Christians who want to practice their religion. We’re attacking Christians who teach kids to be ashamed of who they are, who teach that science isn’t real, and who promote racism and homophobia in school.#ExposeChristianSchools — emilia (@PoliticalEmilia) January 19, 2019

"We're attacking Christians who teach kids to be ashamed of who they are, who teach that science isn't real, and who promote racism and homophobia in school," she added.

Vice President Pence came out in defense of his faith and his wife.

"My wife and I have been in the public eye for quite a while, we're used to the criticism, but I have to tell you to see major news organizations attacking Christian education is deeply offensive to us…this criticism of Christian education in America should stop," the vice president said.

JUST IN TO @CBNNews : @VP tells @tperkins : "The attacks on Christian education by the mainstream media have got to stop." Says media's criticism of his wife because she's teaching at a christian school is wrong. Listen 13 minutes in. https://t.co/dMwYTYIUWI @SecondLady @FRCdc pic.twitter.com/iUhDO8YijB — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) January 17, 2019

Matt Walsh, a conservative commentator for The Daily Wire, said Christians are the targets in a dangerous culture war.

"We have officially entered a new phase in the culture war. Gone are the days when leftists pretended to see religion as a thing that should be relegated to homes and churches and private schools. That very small amount of extremely limited and qualified 'tolerance' is gone. They will not tolerate Christianity in any forum, especially a private school," he wrote Monday.