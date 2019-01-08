What This 'Duck Dynasty' Star Is Doing After the Show's Conclusion Is Absolutely Incredible

"Duck Dynasty" star Missy Robertson is passionate about helping those in need. From assisting women coming out of trafficking and prison to helping children and families in need, Robertson and her family have devoted much of their time to charity — a topic that the TV star recently discussed in detail during an interview with "The Billy Hallowell Podcast."

Robertson explained the powerful work she and her husband, Jase, are doing through their charity, the Mia Moo Fund, an organization they founded in 2014 to "assure that each and every child has a warm and bright smile."

The Robertsons’ daughter Mia, 15, was born with a cleft lip and palate, and now they are trying to assist other families who face the same journey. The goal is to help these mothers and fathers navigate the complexities and pitfalls that often accompany these complex birth defects.

Listen to Robertson share her journey below:

"When I was diagnosed at 31 weeks gestation, we did not know what this would entail," Robertson explained, noting that awareness sometimes isn't prevalent. "It's not really a fixable condition, but it's a manageable condition."

Clarifying that "cleft" means "a hole" or slit in the upper lip or roof of the mouth, she noted that every child is different and that each family faces a unique battle. Through the Mia Moo Fund, she's hoping to help families navigate the uncertainty and cost that comes with the condition.

"One of the functions of the Mia Moo Fund is to spread awareness of the cleft lip and palate journey," she said. "The other one is to help with medical funds for the parents and the families living right here in America."

So far, the Robertsons have helped 59 families, with over $275,000 in assistance.

At the end of October, Missy and Jase hosted an event at a plantation they recently purchased — an effort aimed at spending quality time with some of the families who have been assisted through the Mia Moo Foundation.

"We invited all of the families that we had helped … 22 families came," she said. "And they came and we were able to meet them, we were able to spend time with them … and we just had what we called the 'Mia Moo Fun Day.'"

With food, family time, games and discussion, Robertson said she's hoping to make the event an annual happening.

She also discussed Laminin, her thriving jewelry business that employs women coming out of the sex industry, addiction, and poverty. The company makes stunning jewelry while helping change these women's lives. Read more about this incredible effort here.

Watch Missy Robertson on PureFlix.com's "Pure Talk," where she recently discussed division, prayer, gun control, fame, and plenty more.

This article was originally published on Pure Flix Insider.