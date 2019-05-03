'God Has Not Given Us a Spirit of Fear': Bieber Urges Fans to Turn to Jesus When Battling Anxiety

Justin Bieber is opening up to fans about his battle with anxiety and how he relies on God to cope.

"Don't stop fighting - the battle has already won," he wrote in a heartfelt message on Instagram Thursday.

"Fight for what you love and who you love don't let fear and anxiety win...God has not given us a spirit of fear but of power love and of a sound mind!" Bieber said, quoting 2 Timothy 1:7.

Although the pop star has been very open about his faith in Christ, he says he still struggles with his identity as a child of God.

He recently reached out publicly for prayer, admitting his struggle with depression in the aftermath of years of wild living. But he told fans a few weeks ago that "God is faithful and UR prayers really work."

Now he's continuing that conversation on Instagram saying, "I haven't believed the truth about myself - I haven't believed I am loved - I haven't believed I am forgiven it's a hard thing for me to wrap my head around. I hang my head in shame and I wallow in sadness about the people who have betrayed me."

Then he put the focus on Jesus.

"Jesus has given me freedom and the pursuit of getting to know his character is never ending. God's character never changes - he is the same yesterday now and forever. He is always good! I won't be afraid to be vulnerable before him.. his power is made strong in our weakness. God isn't afraid of your pain and your brokenness he actually welcomes it. Come to me all who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest! these are words from Jesus!"

He encouraged others to put their trust in Jesus as well.

"There is hope and it's in him!! He loves and cares for you! For God so loved the world that he gave his only son so that whoever believes him won't die but have eternal life! You are that whoever and he accepts you as you are!! He loves and forgives you and welcomes you into his arms every time you mess. He is a perfect and loving God who adores you!"

Bieber regularly uses his huge social media platform to share the gospel message with his more than 100 million followers.

He recently married model Hailey Baldwin, who told Vogue magazine in 2016 that she believes God has given her fame to "not be quiet about Him, but to reach people and inspire people."