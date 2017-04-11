United's 'Friendly Skies' Under Fire After Flight Fight Goes Viral

United Airlines is under fire once again after a man was dragged from his seat and off a flight at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

The airline, known for its invitation to "Fly the Friendly Skies," is being threatened with a boycott from passengers after video of the incident went viral.

One witness' report says the man claims he was targeted because he was Chinese.

On China's popular Twitter-like microblogging service, Weibo, the video was viewed more than 210 million times by late Tuesday.

Many responded with outrage over perceived ethnic bias against the passenger.

The CEO of United Airlines is defending his employees, saying they were just doing their job in dealing with the situation.

However, the security officer who pulled the man off of the plane has been suspended.

United CEO Oscar Munoz says the unidentified man removed from the flight had become "disruptive and belligerent" after being asked to leave the plane to make room for several employees of a partner airline.

When the man refused, officers from the Chicago Aviation Department came in and tried to reason with him, according to another passenger. When that failed they pulled him from his seat by force and dragged him away.

This is the second P.R. crisis for the airline in less than a month. The first came after two women were kicked off a flight for wearing leggings.